KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s new Tenant Bill of Rights signing has created much conversation nationwide.
It includes Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders, who tweeted about it today and said: “Congratulations to the advocacy work done by @KCTenants to help pass a Tenants Bill of Rights in Kansas City. Safe, decent, and affordable housing is a human right, not a privilege.”
Congratulations to the advocacy work done by @KCTenants to help pass a Tenants Bill of Rights in Kansas City. Safe, decent, and affordable housing is a human right, not a privilege. https://t.co/W67yPPzbus— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 13, 2019
KCTV5’s Greg Payne spoke with a KC tenant who has been waiting for this moment for years.
“This upstart group KC Tenants came and started talking to me, and they said that we are going to change what the conversation on housing is,” said KC Mayor Quinton Lucas.
And, they did. On Friday morning, KC made history by signing the new Tenants Bill of Rights.
The new regulation will enforce several things, including mandating that rental properties maintain certain minimum amenities. It also provides protection from retaliation by landlords if renters complain about code violations or organize tenant unions.
“The steps that we are going to keep taking make a key difference in removing barriers for people,” the mayor said.
Before there was any signing up on the 29th floor of City Hall, there was a lot of back and forth for months on the 26th floor at the council chamber.
One person who continued to fight until today was Diane Charity.
“To have this ceremony, that signing ceremony today, was like the ultimate,” she said.
Charity has lived in KC since she was 12 years old and, throughout that time, she has gone through her fair share of problems with landlords as a tenant in the metro. They are issues she’s still facing and didn’t want to mention on camera, but she said being a part of KC Tenants helped her realize those struggles are happening on a large scale.
“Some people are just sitting around here, really, in houses that are rat infested, that got mold everywhere,” she explained. “Babies can’t even go to school because they got asthma attacks. Those kind of things.”
After today’s signing, Charity said she hopes those issues no longer get swept under the rug.
“What this will do is help the landlords that are truly about the correct business,” she said. “They will be able to find good tenants. It can be a win-win situation if we treat it the way we should.”
Many metro landlords did come out against parts of the new regulation, saying it would force them to raise rental prices. Meanwhile, other landlords said this would help separate the good property owners from the bad.
