JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City could soon ditch penalties for jaywalking.
Members of the city’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee are pushing for the current ordinance to be removed.
It’s something many people do: crossing the road where there is no designated crosswalk or marked intersection.
Research published by NPR shows most people are only willing to walk 300 feet to the nearest crosswalk. Anything farther than that and they cut across.
Despite how many people do it, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says mainly one section of the population gets in trouble for it.
The mayor says in 2018, 2019 and 2020, more than 100 jaywalking tickets were handed out in KC; 65% written to blacks and 34% to whites.
That's a major difference and the reason the mayor and city leaders are fighting to get rid of the jaywalking ordinance.
Change could come as early as tomorrow, which has some KC residents excited.
“Take it away. You are just walking across the street, you are just trying to make it towards your way,” says Lonzell Ashley.
We reached out to the KCPD to ask how many pedestrians are hurt jaywalking in KC, but they didn’t get back to us before our deadline.
