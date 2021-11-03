KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City committee on Wednesday approved a measure to extend the city's mask mandate in school settings to December. The proposal now heads to the Full Council for a potential vote on Thursday.
Kansas City's overall mask mandate in public spaces is set to expire Thursday. The Transportation Committee did not take up an extension of that mask mandate. The mandate that the committee voted for on Wednesday applies only to minors in school settings, such as school buildings themselves and school buses. It would apply through Dec. 2.
Jackson County, which is its own separate entity that does not include Kansas City's government, has its own mask mandate set to expire Nov. 22.
Wyandotte County's mask mandate ends Nov. 18. North Kansas City's mask mandate goes through Nov. 20. Roeland Park has a mask mandate in place until Nov. 16. All other local counties and municipalities do not have mask mandates.
