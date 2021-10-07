A couple of Kansas City councilmembers are not happy with how concession venders were chosen for the new KCI terminal, one calling the process "corrupt". Now that controversy comes to a head at this afternoon's Council meeting, which starts at 3 p.m. on the 26th floor of City Hall.
Reporter Taylor Johnson has the story:
