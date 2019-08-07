KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the country responds to two mass shootings in one weekend, Kansas City faces a possible record-setting number of homicides this year.
It’s this very reason Congressman Emanuel Cleaver hosted a “Call to End Gun Violence” event at Penn Valley Education Center on Wednesday evening.
The purpose of Cleaver’s event was to bring the community together to discuss ways to put a stop to the senseless killings that are plaguing the country.
The discussion brought a packed room filled with community members, lawmakers, and also area organizations that deal with the victims of violence.
Those on the panel included Mayor Quinton Lucas, KCPD Chief Rick Smith, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker, and representatives from organizations such as Mothers in Charge, and The AD-HOC Group Against Crime.
On Wednesday afternoon, Cleaver tweeted out that in the United States, there have been more mass shootings than days marked off the calendar in 2019.
In the United States, there have been more mass shootings than days marked off the calendar in 2019. There is no time to wait. The Senate should immediately head back to Washington and pass the bipartisan, sensible gun measures the House passed months ago. https://t.co/4F5VNKZU7s— Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) August 7, 2019
Here locally there have been 87 homicides in 2019, with six of them just since August 1st.
One of those homicides took the life of an innocent bystander at an art festival in the crossroads.
“Our entertainment districts, I’d hope, would become world renowned. But I don’t want them to be known around the world as places where people get shot. So we’re going to have to figure out ways in which we can have the type of entertainment we deserve without the fear,” Cleaver said.
Also on Wednesday, Representative Cleaver and Kansas Representative Sharice Davids pressed the Senate to return from recess to pass gun control measures the House passed months ago.
Then, Mayor Quinton Lucas shared on twitter that he spoke with Senator Cory Booker, tweeting “It was nice to talk to a former mayor who understands the role gun violence plays in our community and worked hard to rebuild neighborhoods in his city. Look forward to more good chats ahead!”
Just had a great chat with Senator @CoryBooker . It was nice to talk to a former mayor who understands the role gun violence plays in our community and worked hard to rebuild neighborhoods in his city. Look forward to more good chats ahead!— Mayor Quinton Lucas (@QuintonLucasKC) August 7, 2019
Both the Congressman and Mayor are working on ways to tackle crime in Kansas City, and the two plan to announce more plans that are in the works in the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.