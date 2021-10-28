JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Advocates and Kansas City leaders are working to tackle the homeless issue the city has faced for years.
In just under an hour, both the city leaders and homeless advocates laid out the plan for protecting the homeless population during this year’s winter season.
The city is partnering with about 20 groups -- from Shelter KC, to the public library, to Hope Faith, and others -- to tackle the cold.
In the case temperatures fall below around 32 degrees, officials say the emergency operations center will be activated. Outreach groups will go to the camps and check on homeless community and address any need they might have. KCATA will provide warming buses. The shelters will provide updates on the amount of space they have and will fill to capacity.
“Once all those beds get filled, we are still trying to identify a place where we can do some overflow but we are not going to activate that until all the shelters at capacity,” says Kimiko Gilmore, the KC deputy city manager.
At this time, Gilmore said she’s not 100% sure how many people it would take to exceed capacity.
As for long term solutions, the city was given three options. One is a hotel conversion through Lotus Care House for $1.3 million.
That’s housing for 100 individuals or households, including the ability to house 75 individuals with medical needs.
The second option is an expansion of Amethyst Place for $300,000. Amethyst Place currently serves low-income families and offers supportive housing.
The last option is semi-permanent shelters for $1 million, which would be a partnership between Hope Faith and Merging KC, providing things such as case workers on site, 24-hour security and food.
“We are asking them to adopt all three of them, but the council can do what the council believes is the correct thing to do, so if they wanted to just take one or two or all three, they can do those things as well,” says Gilmore.
Today an ordinance was created on these options and it will go to the finance committee next week.
