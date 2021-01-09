KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City will have a Kisaan Rally Jan. 9, 2021.
This is to support the protests in India over the new laws, which give farmers more autonomy to set their own prices and sell their goods directly to private businesses.
Those laws were passed in September. Indian farmers say these laws will make it easier for corporations to exploit agricultural workers.
The laws directly impact the farmers in India, but they could also have a significant impact to consumers globally, who rely on India for many key items such as turmeric, chili and ginger.
The rally in Kansas City will start at noon Jan. 9. People will meet at Shawnee Mission Northwest and rally to the JC Nichols Fountain.
The group asks everyone to wear green or orange to support the cause, and masks are required.
