KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After weeks of camping outside city hall, a group of people demanding housing reform agreed to leave the site after negotiations with Mayor Quinton Lucas.
Lucas had met with the KC Homeless Union three straight days, discussing short and long term housing solutions the city could pursue.
In a press release, the group said.
"In good faith, KCHU has agreed to work with the Council and Mayor on long-term solutions, which include permanent homes. They have agreed to move from a position of protest and occupation to collaboration, with the expectation that they have a seat at the table in coming up with solutions. If at any point, policy does not reflect this, they are prepared to continue their occupation and escalate."
Thursday afternoon City employees helped the residents pack up their things. A bus from Hope Faith waited at the street to transport them to motels, part of a city program to offer short term shelters.
Later, at Lucas' urging, the City Council voted unanimously to expand the program 90 days.
"This is expanding an opportunity," Lucas said, standing beside members of the KCHU at a press conference.
He also announced several long term proposals the council would consider in the coming weeks, including utilizing the Land Bank as a source of affordable housing, creating a housing division within the city, developing a comprehensive study of homelessness in Kansas City and identifying possible spaces for long term shelter.
The union's leader, a man called Qadhafi, said reaching an agreement with the city was a victory for struggling people across the city.
"We came out here we stood," he said. "The mayor and city council responded. I'm claiming this as a victory for the people. power to the people."
