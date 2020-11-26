KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Health Department started Thanksgiving off with a warning, urging people that if they gather with loved ones for the holiday, "(T)here won't be room at the hospitals for everyone next week."
The Health Department's Tweet was accompanied by a video of Truman Medical Center personnel telling why they wear masks.
"The biggest reason I'm wearing a mask this holiday is because I don't want my family to end up sick in the ICU," said Dr. Erica Carney, an EMS physician.
Take a look at the Tweet and the video:
Our team and the medical community are stretched thin and in crisis mode.Please don’t gather for Thanksgiving, or there won’t be room at the hospitals for everyone next week. pic.twitter.com/VZSQLlBjoR— KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) November 26, 2020
The Kansas City metro area is currently averaging 173 new COVID-19 hospitalizations each day and has 106 ICU beds total available. The area's positivity rate stands at 27.4 percent, according to data from the hospitals and health departments compiled by the Mid-America Regional Council.
