KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Health Department announced Monday that at least nine health department employees began a two-week quarantine after a possible exposure by two other workers who tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the health department, the positive staff members were exposed to the virus outside the health department. When they learned of their exposure, they began their quarantine and later tested positive themselves.
The virus initially went un-noticed as both were asymptomatic and passed daily screenings before entering the building.
“As other businesses and organizations have discovered, when employees go into quarantine, it restricts what services they can provide their customers. We are facing that now,” said Tiffany Wilkinson, division manager for Communicable Disease Prevention and Public Health Preparedness. “Our employees in quarantine need to focus on their health, so we are closing our birth & death records and medical records offices until Monday, Oct. 19. The immunization and sexual health clinics will be taking far fewer appointments.”
