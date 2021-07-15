KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Health Department's vaccine team will host a vaccination clinic at Smith Hale Middle School on Old Santa Fe road Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
They will provide regular back-to-school vaccinations to children entering kindergarten and older grades, as well as Covid vaccines for children 12 years and older.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and up, but the department will also offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for people 17 and up.
The health department asks that parents and guardians bring vaccination records for the kids receiving vaccines.
More information can be found on the KC Health Departments Facebook page.
