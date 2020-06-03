KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City police have arrested more than 200 people at protests since Friday. The protests of course are sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. One local organization is working to make sure every protester arrested can afford bail.
Chloe Cooper has been among the crowd of protesters on The Plaza since Friday.
“I’m not OK. I’m tired. I’m angry in a way that only a mother with a black son can feel,” Chloe Cooper with KC Bail Fund said.
She and two others started the KC Bail Fund over a year ago to help underprivileged minorities post bail.
“They can’t afford it. So one arrest could lead to a domino effect of everything falling apart,” Cooper said.
Right now, their focus is on protesters speaking out against police brutality and systemic racism. They’ve posted bond for 11 people so far.
“It was $500 Friday and then we saw it as high as $2,000,” Cooper said.
They’re helping any protester who needs it no matter the color of their skin, and no matter the charge.
“When they call, we’re not going to say, ‘well, were you violent?’” Cooper said.
Cooper says protesters throwing water bottles and rocks at police is the result of years of built up anger.
“We’ve tried peaceful protests. We’ve tried kneeling. We’ve tried taking a more silent approach and now we’re ready to shake it up and shake it until things happen,” Cooper said.
But she says most of the people arrested weren’t doing anything violent. Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith says all arrests made have been to try and keep protests safe and civil.
“What we want to do is have a peaceful thing. If we see someone who is gearing up, or irritating other people, we say for the peace of the entire event, sometimes we try and arrest that person as to calm everything down,” Chief Smith said.
Police say they have independent investigators going over some videos of certain arrests from the protests that some people believe show excessive use of force.
We hear your concerns. We used no pepper spray or CS gas during demonstrations last night. Potential PD civil rights violations are being investigated internally & externally by partners @JACOProsecutor @USAO_WDMO & @FBI. You've asked us to be better. We are making steps to do so— kcpolice (@kcpolice) June 3, 2020
The department is encouraging those who believe they were treated unfairly to report to the Office of Community Complaints for review.
Meanwhile, donations to the KC Bail Fund are skyrocketing.
“Our lives are literally on the line. We can’t wait,” Cooper said.
The Kansas City Municipal Court said many of the protesters arrested were given a signature bond and released. Others paid the presumptive bond amount associated with their charge.
That’s $500 for disorderly conduct or property damage and $1,000 for assault. If they don’t post bond, they are transported to the Vernon County jail, an hour and a half away. This is because the city of Kansas City does not have a holding facility suitable for stays longer than four-six hours.
KCPD has sent 36 people to Vernon County since Friday, it’s unclear how many of them were protesters.
