KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hidden underneath some of the tree tops are piles and piles of trash dumped illegally and left behind in homeless camps. It’s an ongoing problem that has plagued the Historic Northeast for years.
Kessler Park stretches more than 300 acres. Scenic walking trails wind throughout. Unfortunately for neighbors and visitors, that beauty is often diminished by dumped trash.
“They hate seeing this while they are using the trails and feel unsafe,” KCMO Superintendent of Parks Kevin Evans said.
The problem is twofold. Illegal dumpers unload their trash and others set up homeless camps and treat the park like their landfill.
“It just seems like it’s a losing battle. As fast as we can clean it up, they are back with double the trash,” Evans said.
This is why Evans is frustrated. He took KCTV5 News to a camp a contractor had just cleared a few days ago and it’s already full of trash again.
KCTV5 News asked Evans what the cost to cleanup Kessler and Indian Mound parks is?
“About $50,000. Taxpayer money. Yes,” Evans said.
“It’s the same result every time. I have several areas that I spent probably $20,000 cleaning up and there is probably $40,000 worth of cleanup now,” Evans said.
Volunteers like Houston DeFoe and Shelby Frisby from the group, ‘Just People Doing Good Things’ saw what Evans was up against. They recently rallied 110 people to clear trash from Kessler Park. They’ll be back at it this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. along Chestnut Avenue just south of the Lexington Bridge.
“We want to cut away the overgrown brush that has been ignored by contractors over the years and open that up, so it gives less places to hide,” DeFoe said.
Because cleaning up one zone at a time won’t solve the root problems, they are meeting with other organizations, hoping to find long term solutions for the campers that they give notice to in advance before cleaning up their camps.
“We are trying to find a way to transition them out of the park, to where they want to live somewhere else and get back on their feet,” DeFoe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.