KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It's the little things that keep people going in times like this, little things like a good deal on something everyone needs offered by a KC convenience store helping essential workers stretch their dollar little further than usual.

If the line of cars at Grand Slam Convenience didn’t tip off passers-by Monday, social media spread the word quickly.

The store at 631 Grand Boulevard dropped its gas price to 99 cents as a way to say “Thank You” to the many essential workers still heading to their jobs in the middle of a pandemic so others can stay safely at home.

Brittanye Ripson is still on the job as a daycare worker and appreciated the low price, even if there was a wait.

“It wasn't too-too bad,” Ripson said. “I waited in line for hand sanitizer longer than that.”

Everyone from outreach workers to letter carriers could be seen filling up their tanks. The store has the deal going until midnight, whether drivers are filling up or just topping off the tank.

Beyond the deal saving drivers a little cash in a time where everyone is watching their wallet, Ripson said it gave her a fill-up of positive energy.

“It feels amazing, just to be recognized and not looked over,” she said. “It's okay to give your neighbor a break and help out where you can. We all need it right now.”