KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Firefighters in Kansas City are taking to social media in an effort to find a new forever home for a dog crews pulled from a blaze.
According to a tweet from the Kansas City Fire Department, the dog was rescued from Sunday from a fire at an abandoned home.
The pooch spent the night “being pampered by one of our investigators between calls” but is now being housed at the KC Pet Project location at 440 Raytown Road.
This guy was rescued from a abandoned house fire last night. After spending the evening being pampered by one of our investigators between calls is now at the KC pet project at 4400 Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO. We would love to see him have a home for the holidays!! #kcfd pic.twitter.com/ypQb8WysHD— KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) December 16, 2019
Anyone interested in adopting the dog can find out more at KCPetProject.org.
