191216_KCFD-rescues-dog-from-fire.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Firefighters in Kansas City are taking to social media in an effort to find a new forever home for a dog crews pulled from a blaze.

According to a tweet from the Kansas City Fire Department, the dog was rescued from Sunday from a fire at an abandoned home.

The pooch spent the night “being pampered by one of our investigators between calls” but is now being housed at the KC Pet Project location at 440 Raytown Road.

Anyone interested in adopting the dog can find out more at KCPetProject.org.

