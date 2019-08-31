KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There is no question running into a fire is a risky line of work. But with the death of a third Kansas City firefighter in three years, we're reminded that sometimes it's what a firefighter can't see that's the deadliest.
It’s every mother’s worst nightmare, losing her child.
“We knew it was going to come, but when it comes so quick you never really expect it hits you,” Marianne Bayton, Mother said.
Bayton’s son, Captain Jerry Brayton, died last Friday after battling Multiple Myeloma for seven years, a rare blood cancer that weakens the bones.
“It was difficult, very difficult. We had to be strong,” Bayton said.
But what caused this young vibrant man to end up fighting for his life in a hospital bed?
“It was work related, they have determined that through the courts, they determined that,” Bayton said.
Brayton served more than 20 years as a firefighter with the Kansas City Fire Department.
“He loved it. He literally cried when he had to retire because he couldn’t handle the job of course,” Bayton said.
Sadly he is now the third Kansas City fire firefighter in the last three years to lose his fight with cancer.
“Occupational cancers have always been attributed to firefighting. It’s an inherently dangerous job,” Tim Dupin, President IAFF Local 42 said.
Dupin says nowadays the work environment is making firefighters more likely to get cancer.
“Houses were made generally of wood. Furniture was made of wood and natural fibers now it’s man made fibers such as plastic that have more toxins that are attributed to the rise in cancer,” Dupin said.
Which is forcing local fire departments to make changes, starting with a new cancer reduction policy.
“Goes through, what to do after a fire,” Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker KCMO Fire Department said.
A policy Walker says they implemented back in 2017, that revolves around hygiene. It includes washing fire hoods after every fire, using extractors, that are now in every district in the city.
And hoses that attach to the fire trucks, so exhaust leaves the building. Just one of many things’ Bayton feels could have prevented her son’s death.
“He fought very much. He fought a good fight and we should see him again,” Bayton said.
The family says on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. they’ll have a memorial service at the fireman’s hall to honor his life.
