KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fire crews are battling a four alarm apartment fire Tuesday evening.
Kansas City fire crews were called to the Westport Central Apartments located at Armour and Broadway Boulevard just before 7 p.m.
Authorities said the fire started on the 9th floor and was contained to one unit. Two people were treated for minor injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.