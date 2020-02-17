KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City road crews are working to repair a street after a driver drove into a sink-hole Monday afternoon.
The nose of a car went into a sinkhole near North Kansas Avenue and Northeast Russell Road around 1. It took two tow trucks working together to pull it out of the sinkhole.
The Decaria family watched as their brand-new Lexus, which they’ve only had for two weeks, sat in the large sinkhole. Dominick Decaria was driving, and he says he saw water in the road and thought he would be able to get around it, but all of a sudden, his car fell into a hole.
“You don’t really know what’s underneath that water or if the ground could wash away more or the hole could get deeper, so it’s actually quite dangerous,” Decaria said.
KC Water says an eight-inch water main break caused the large hole and eight KC Water customers are affected by the hole.
KCTV5 News counted six spots where the road was patched, and people on the block say there have been several sink holes over the last ten years.
“Something needs to be done. Now it’s gotten to a serious point where now we have a vehicle down in the road. We’ve floated driveways, we’ve washed out the ditches completely and luckily, it’s only gone that far. What’s going to be next?” neighbor Robert Zahnter asked.
KCTV5 News reached out to the city’s public works spokesperson to discuss the history of repairs on the block and the possibility of resurfacing it, but they were unavailable because of the holiday.
