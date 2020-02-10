KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Bononi home has been turned into a headquarters of sorts as they are trying to get portraits, photobooks, mugs, ornaments and more back to families.
“Graduation photos. Young kids. Full families. It's a costume one. Unfortunately, I have no phone number. So, I don't have a way of getting ahold of this family,” Brian Bononi whose family is reuniting photos to their owners said.
Bononi found keepsakes while measuring a retail space off Boardwalk Avenue in Kansas City. It once housed a Portrait Innovations location.
“They were just stacked by a door to be discarded,” Bononi said.
Bononi said the photos were likely headed to a landfill after the company filed for bankruptcy and shutdown without warning. As a dad himself, he couldn’t let that happen to all approximately 148 families whose faces were smiling back at him from canvases and mugs.
He got permission from the leasing agency and landlord to take them all home. Bononi, his wife and kids created an alphabetical Excel spreadsheet, got a Google phone number then texted 30 families whose names and phone numbers were on their photos.
They also turned to social media and heard from dozens of families thrilled to come pick up what they thought was gone for good. The family held an open house to reunite photos with the first 30 people they texted and even made a delivery.
“We jumped in the car and drove it down and delivered it to her work place and it gave her chills just getting the picture. It was of her newest grandbaby,” Bononi said. “I want to reiterate to people that got a text from us, this isn't a scam. This really is legitimate. We really want to get you your photo.”
Turning their home into a portrait reunification station has helped the couple teach their kids that if you see a problem, you can compassionately do something about it.
“We get to know in our heart, we get to help 148 families in our local community,” Bononi said
If you purchased photos from the Portrait Innovations on Boardwalk Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, you can email the family to see if they have your photo by emailing portraitboardwalk@gmail.com.
The company shut down before some portraits were complete, so the family has had to tell some families they do not have their portraits.
