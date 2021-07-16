JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) A Kansas City family is in mourning after police say they found three people within the same family dead inside their home.

“Unbelievable,” says Monica Ming.

The only word, that came to her mind after learning the three deceased were all her cousins.

“You come over here, there’s nobody here, nobody will ever be here again, there are cars out here that belong to them this is crazy,” says Ming.

Police say they showed up to a home on the corner of Woodland and 33rd just after 9 PM last night for a welfare check.

This came after a family member expressed concern after not hearing from them.

Officials haven’t mentioned how they were killed but are investigating it as three homicides.

Ming has identified the three victims as Shirley Ransom, and her two kids Tyla and Jaylin Ransom.

Three people Ming still is trying to wrap her brain around, why they would ever be targeted.

“Tyla you will be missed, Shirley you will be missed, Jaylin you will be missed. Y’all spirits, y’all personalities, good people. Y’all are my cousins I love y’all and I care for y’all,” says Ming.

The family encourages anyone with information to call police immediately or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.