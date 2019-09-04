NSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two little boys who lost their father told the crowd their dad was a good dad and they love him. Before Wednesday night’s balloon release, Isaac Brown’s two boys spoke softly about their father.
“I hold the memories of him being in my arms as a baby,” Connie Brown, Isaac Brown’s mother said.
Connie listened quietly as preachers called for change. She was surrounded by other mothers whose sons were also killed in Kansas City including Corlis Davis, who lost her son Mark in 1992.
“There is so much hatred going on in our community and it is just not right,” Davis said.
“On Wednesday two weeks ago, me and my family's life was changed forever. My 17-year-old son was gun downed in his own front yard,” Lunetta Syas, Zavien Hall’s mother, said.
Syas says her friend since high school, Joy Wagner, helped her grieve. Now she must help Wagner mourn her brother Isaac’s death.
“We feel cheated. We feel robbed of hope,” Wagner said.
“People are getting their hands on these guns and they are taking lives left and right,” Syas said.
“We can't stop evil. Evil will always abound, but we don't have to open the door and just welcome it in. We need to be better at policing our own neighborhoods,” Wagner said.
Police released surveillance photos of two men who they believe have information about the murder of Isaac Brown. They need help identifying them.
“I never thought it would come to my door. It has to stop. It just has to. It is senseless,” Connie said.
The family does not want revenge. They want justice. They are asking anyone with information to call the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.
