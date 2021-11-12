KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An expert in the trial against a Kansas City police detective who fatally shot a man in his yard testified Cameron Lamb could likely use his left hand.
Dr. David Clymer, is an orthopedic surgeon who reviewed medical records and watched Facebook videos posted of Lamb.
Dr. Clymer did not treat Lamb in person for his 2015 injury which resulted in Cameron Lamb being treated and hospitalized.
He testified that most people with a similar injury would recover and be able to use that hand.
“Some of that is dependent on upon the bony injury and that joint, that’s probably the biggest issue. I would expect that would cause some stiffness, discomfort that will improve gradually, over quite a lengthy period of time. I would expect a wound like this would be healed in 8-12 weeks and stiffness and discomfort would improve in 6-8 months,” Dr. Clymer said.
Dr. Clymer also testified as to whether he believed Cameron Lamb could have held a gun.
“I don’t feel the fingertip injury would prevent him from using his hand and holding a gun,” Dr. Clymer said.
Prosecutors and supporters of Cameron Lamb have doubted the police version of events--that Cameron Lamb was holding gun with his left hand and aiming it at a fellow officer when he was shot and killed by Kansas City Police Detective Eric DeValkenaere. They point to his 2015 injury.
The legal team for DeValkenaere previously played videos in court which revealed Cameron Lamb using his left hand to work on cars and one video where he drove with a gun on his lap.
Closing arguments are expected later Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.