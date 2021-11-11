KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Plaza Lighting Ceremony will take place on Thanksgiving again and the Kansas City Current will be flipping the switch!
According to a press release about the event, the switch will be flipped at 6:52 p.m.
It will be preceded by performances and giveaways starting at 5 p.m. and followed by post-ceremony concert by Summer Breeze.
This tradition has been taking place in Kansas City for 92 long years.
“We’re on a mission to elevate women’s sports and make a difference in the Kansas City community,” said Kansas City Current Co-Founder and Co-Owner Angie Long. “Participating in this iconic celebration on the Plaza is an honor, and our team cannot wait to celebrate the holiday and the city that we love.”
“We’ve seen exciting momentum around the Kansas City Current, and they’ve represented our city so well both on the field and off. We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome the team as the switch flipper for the ceremony,” said Country Club Plaza General Manager Kasey Vena. “Having these amazing athletes in this role will bring great energy and excitement to an event that’s always so meaningful and memorable for our community.”
The following players for the Current will make an appearance:
- Goalkeeper Tristin Stuteville
- Defender Elizabeth Ball
- Defender Sydney Miramontez
- Defender/Midfielder Kristen Edmonds
- Forward Kristen Hamilton
- Forward Jaycie Johnson
One turned on, the Evergy Plaza Lights will stay lit until Jan. 9.
“The anticipation is building for the Plaza’s annual illumination,” said Chuck Caisley, Chief Customer Officer for Evergy. “We’re excited to partner again with the Plaza for this community tradition that signifies the start of the holiday season and draws so many people to the Kansas City region.”
LOGISTICS
The stage will be at the intersection of Nichols Road and Pennsylvania. The press release says the best views will be along Nichols Road between Pennsylvania and Broadway.
Free parking will also be offered at the following garages:
- Valencia Garage (by H&M) on the north side of 47th Street and Pennsylvania
- Balcony Garage on Wornall near 46th Street
- Seville Garage, entrance on 47th Street between Jefferson and Summit
- Time Building Garage north of True Food Kitchen on Pennsylvania
You can find updates regarding the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony by following the Country Club Plaza on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or by visiting their website.
