KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - High winds swept up four children on a raft at Longview Lake Tuesday afternoon. The kids are now home safe with their mother.
A 911 call came in just before 1:30 p.m. reporting that the kids were on a raft floating on Longview Lake. The kids drifted away from the dock toward the swim beach. The mother told KCTV5 News that the children were all wearing life jackets.
There were at least a dozen emergency vehicles on shore such as Kansas City police, Kansas City Fire Department and the Jackson County Sheriff Deputies. They were all helping to coordinate rescue efforts.
Update: 4 children have been located out of the water. KCFD, Jackson Co. Sheriff, MO Highway Patrol - all at Longview Lake for a possible water rescue. 4 kids drifted off on a raft. pic.twitter.com/IAQTalOaNY— Kelli Taylor (@kellikctv5) May 5, 2020
The fire departments water rescue team was able to get a boat into the water to get the kids. Thankfully there was a happy ending.
“Some juveniles came out here to enjoy the day. They were on a little raft, just playing right off the dock and got a gust of wind got a hold of them and took them out a little further and they weren’t able to swim back or paddle back on the raft,” Sergeant Collins with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
With wind gusts in the 20 mile per hour range, this definitely could have ended differently. The marina is closed because of stay-at-home orders, but a park ranger told KCTV5 News people can still put their boat in the water as long as it’s properly registered. The only other thing they can do at the marina is get gas.
