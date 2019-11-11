KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A driver had to be rescued by Kansas City Fire Department crews Monday afternoon after their vehicle nearly went off the side of a stone wall over an elevate surface.
According to KCFD officials, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. near Hickman Mills Drive and East 109th Terrace in the south part of the city.
Crews at the scene said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Firefighters were able to get the driver out of the vehicle as both of its back wheels hung over the wall.
There is no other information at this time on the condition of the driver.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.