KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A tense exchange between Kansas City Councilmembers has led to calls for one of them to step down from her position.
It happened at a meeting two weeks ago when Teresa Loar, a white woman, implied that her colleague Melissa Robinson, a black woman, had not written a statement she read regarding a contract with KC Pet Project and characterized her as an angry black woman.
In the last few days, community leaders in the NAACP, Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and several local churches have called for Loar's removal as Chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
On Thursday, the mayor started today's Council meeting at City Hall by addressing the issue.
Racism comes in many forms and those who spoke earlier today said Loar should not have insulted her colleague's intelligence. They also said she should have acknowledged her mistake and apologized days ago.
Today, she and the mayor both apologized at the start of the meeting.
“I speak from my heart when I ask for her forgiveness,” Loar said. “It's important for me to learn from this and be a better colleague.”
“We like to be a model for decorum and that interaction fell short,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
“I apologize as well.”
Lucas also apologized for failing to address the interaction the moment it happened and announced that he has asked Loar to attend seminars on diversity and inclusion.
Loar left the meeting early. On her way out, she declined to comment on-camera and said she was angry.
KCTV5 also spoke to Robinson after the meeting, who said she does not accept Loar's apology because it did not acknowledge the racial implications of her statement.
She also said she was disappointed in the mayor.
“We have to recognize what the problem is,” Robinson said. “Without the recognition that what she said was racist, it invalidates the statement. I need her to understand the impact of what she said and how it perpetuates systemic racism.”
KCTV5 then spoke with Lucas. He said he expects Loar to attend that training, but right now he doesn't have plans to remove her as Chair of the Transportation Committee.
