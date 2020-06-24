KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The city finance department presented options to the finance committee Wednesday. The council will have to decide where to make the cuts.

The finance department says the city needs to cut $50 million from this year’s budget. They say the most responsible way for the council to do that is to use $12 million from the city’s $93 million rainy day fund and cut the remaining $38 million from the city’s general fund.

Cutting 4.5% of the budget for every city department except for water and aviation would help the city reach that goal.

As KCTV5 News reported last week, that cut would mean $10 million for the police department and $9 million for the fire department.

Those cuts would mean more than 200 police positions laid off and the closing of three to seven fire stations.

The finance department separated cuts into two categories, viable and technically viable. Viable cuts could be made immediately by the city manager and department directors.

Technically viable cuts, including major cuts to public safety, would need direction from the mayor and council.

If the council decides not to cut 4.5% from all city departments other cost savings options are furloughs, and extended hiring/wage freezes.

The good news is the revenue loss is not nearly as bad as the city first forecasted. The earnings tax is only down .6%, when the city forecasted 5.2%.

Restaurant taxes were down almost 50%, when the city forecasted 85%. And the use tax from online sales is up 80%.

Those numbers are from April, the first full month of lockdown.