KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A patch of road near 73rd and Troost is a prime example of why residents are so frustrated. KCTV5 News printed out a list of some of the oldest potholes residents reported to the city.
“It’s like bumpity, bumpity, bumpity, bump. It’s like a Ferris wheel. It’s terrible, terrible, terrible,” Kansas City driver Richard Cargo said. “We got this, over there we got that, behind her we got that, Kansas City is pothole city.”
The City Council and Public Works Department knows this issue is at the top of the list for many Kansas Citians. They are trying to find a way to fill the city’s needs. But, it can be an uphill battle.
“So this is just an effort where we would look to see, how do we make a one month blitz to try and address pothole patching,” Director of Public Works Sherri McIntyre said.
McIntyre is asking city council for $1.2 Million to hire outside contractors to patch pot holes for a month. She’s also hoping for approval of mandatory overtime too.
“That’s kind of extreme, a state of emergency, but I do think they’re ridiculous. And I’m kind of tired of driving over them,” KCMO driver Hayley Santell said.
McIntyre says pothole tickets aren’t being closed fast enough.
“We’d say 48 hours, in a perfect world. We’ve been outside of a perfect world for a while,” McIntyre said.
KCTV5 News looked at some of the oldest reports of potholes still on the city’s list dating back to 2017 and some were fixed.
But while on Gregory Boulevard with a list of some of the oldest potholes residents reported, we found one that might be a few months old, and nearby, there is a pot hole that’s already been fixed.
But on Troost, it is an entirely different story.
“You’re losing your property, you’re losing your cars. You’re losing everything. Possibly losing your life,” Cargo said
The city says the reason it’s list is so long is because there’s water in the potholes and cracks on the road that make it tough to patch.
