LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – With Halloween now behind us, the jack o' lanterns on front stoops have likely seen better days.
For those looking to get rid of their gourds, a local company is offering an environmentally-friendly route.
The KC Dumpster Company is offering a free “Pumpkin Takeback” this weekend.
People can drop off their pumpkins at Lee's Summit Resource Recovery Park located on 2101 SE Hamblen Road from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
KC Dumpster has more details on the event on their Facebook page.
