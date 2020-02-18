KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Security robot, Cobalt Robot, travels at about two miles per hour. If someone were to step in front of it, its sensors allow it to stop. It's able to patrol businesses and a local company hopes businesses in Kansas and Missouri will start using it.
Kenton Brothers Inc. is already using a Cobalt Robotics security robot to patrol their Kansas City company.
“Simon has become a member of our family and yes, I just called it Simon. We've named it,” Vice President of Kenton Brothers Inc. David Strickland said.
“Simon,” and other Cobalt Robots are autonomous with artificial intelligence designed to detect safety hazards and intruders.
“It combines human intellect with superhuman sensors,” Strickland said. “As it is patrolling, it has more than 60 sensors that are constantly scanning for different things like CO2 levels. It could be temperature. It could be radiation. They can be customized for it,” Strickland said.
Kenton Brothers Inc., which began as a locksmith and key making company in Kansas City in 1897, is the very first security integrator in the country to represent Cobalt Robotics. The robot caught the eyes of the company at a security conference. They are trying it out for themselves and seeing if it is a good option for some of their clients.
“We knew the second we saw it that it was something very different,” Strickland said.
The robot combines artificial intelligence and human logic. If the robot detects a problem, it contacts a Cobalt Specialist who assesses if police need to be called or what action to take.
“Me and the robot make a really good team,” Cobalt Specialist Jessica said.
At Kenton Brothers Inc. when they hired a new cleaning crew, the robot noticed.
“The robot had not seen that crew before. It alerted and said, I have different people that I'm not use to seeing in the building,” Strickland said.
It can detect smoke, CO2, hazardous spills, open doors or windows.
“It will look at something one million times. If something is off a little bit it will alert. This door is cracked open a quarter of inch,” Strickland said.
Using badge readers and real time 360-degree video and audio chats, Cobalt Specialists can determine if someone is supposed to be where they are inside a business 24/7.
If a crime is happening, the robot can share video of exactly where a suspect is and what they are doing.
“You protect the officers then. They know what they are going into,” Strickland said.
Kenton Brothers Inc. expects to see the Cobalt security robots used in our area soon.
“We are in negotiation with several companies,” Strickland said.
Several technology publications point out that unlike human security guards, robots are not able to intervene in a critical situation and are not designed to use force against an intruder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.