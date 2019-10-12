KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Normally when you think of enjoying entertainment, it involves spending money and going to a nice venue, but how about taking a nice seat right in your community and enjoying music from the front porch?
It only happens once a year where the Kansas City entertainment comes to your neighborhood.
“It’s just a good way to meet new people and get to know who’s around,” Eliza Allen, who attended the event, said. “Just enjoying time outside and getting to listen to all the musicians, they have their own styles so it’s good.”
Different styles is right, and it was a change of scenery for many of the artists.
“This is the first porch I’ve played so I guess that’s fun,” guitarist Caroline Blubaugh said.
Blubaugh is a sophomore at KU, she usually plays guitar in Lawrence.
“It’s kind of weird, like I’ve never been here but now it’s my perform area but it’s really cool,” Blubaugh said. “I just want my music to be super authentic and true to myself but really mean something rather than a generic pop song.”
With every porch came a new vibe. For Penn Walker, he left people with a more sour note.
“It’s my first time doing a lemonade stand,” Walker said.
But his lemonade stand comes with a twist. The drinks are free, except for the straws.
“Straws are five dollars for the silver ones the metal ones are ten dollars,” Walker said.
But whether you came for the lemonade and straws or for the music, one things for sure, you left knowing that all you need is a porch and a community to have a good time with.
