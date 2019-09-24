KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The city manager for Kansas City, Missouri, is set to retire on February 29, 2020 when his contract expires.
Troy Schulte has been city manager for ten years. Prior to being the city manager, he worked his way up through the budget office and has served the city for more than 21 years.
Schulte guided the GO KC program that is now repairing streets, sidewalks, bridges and other public infrastructure.
During Schulte's tenure as city manager, Kansas City was able to create the streetcar that has generated billions of dollars in economic development.
In a release announcing his retirement Schulte explained he wanted to get the news out no so that the city council and Mayor Quinton Lucas will have time to recruit another manager. Schulte said he would work with the new hire to ensure smooth transitions.
“After February, I don’t have any plans other than to give my wife Laurie a break and run the shuttles of kids’ practices and activities,” Schulte said in the release from the city. “My family and I love Kansas City and have no plans to leave the area. After some time off, I will figure out the next chapter of my career.”
Mayor Quinton Lucas sent KCTV5 News a statement thanking Schulte for his service to the city.
“I spoke with City Manager Troy Schulte earlier today and learned of his intention to retire at the end of his contract. Troy has worked for Kansas City since 1998. I thank him, his wife, Laurie, and his family for their commitment to and passion for our community.
I will announce plans for our transition soon. I look forward to working with my colleagues and our dedicated city employees as we address the important issues facing Kansas City every day, including reducing crime, providing affordable housing and improving basic services in every Kansas City neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.