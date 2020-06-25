KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the KC City Council rejected a tax break that the superintendent of KCPS had criticized as "systemic racism."
The council turned down a request from BlueScope Construction for nearly $8.5 million in incentives to keep its headquarters in the West Bottoms.
In a letter to the council, Superintendent Mark Bedell said the tax break would hurt the many minority students in the Kansas City School District.
Thursday's debate generated strong emotions on both sides.
"The race baiting that going on out there has got to stop," said Councilmember Teresa Loar. "I know it's trendy right now and it's fun and it's easy to call us a racist, but by God I'm not going to take it."
"Coming back and saying that I'm thinking this cute or this a trend of the day -- it's not trendy to be black," Councilmember Melissa Robinson said.
The council rejected the ordinance by a vote of four to nine.
