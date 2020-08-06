KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city council passed a unanimous ordinance that compels “the Municipal Court to provide, at minimum, 20 percent of non-violent indigent defendants the opportunity for diversion.”
“This ordinance will help ensure that more people who can’t necessarily afford a lawyer are still provided diversion opportunities in lieu of other, oftentimes more punitive or expensive, penalties,” he said.
The full statement he posted on Facebook says:
“The City Council just unanimously passed my ordinance compelling the Municipal Court to provide, at minimum, 20 percent of non-violent indigent defendants the opportunity for diversion—helping ensure poor people aren’t burdened by the legal system.
Usually, people who can afford a lawyer can have them negotiate diversion, help them get good deals, and avoid some of the aggravating penalties that come from even municipal ordinance violations. There are thousands of Kansas Citians who don’t have that opportunity. This ordinance will help ensure that more people who can’t necessarily afford a lawyer are still provided diversion opportunities in lieu of other, oftentimes more punitive or expensive, penalties.
When we talk about how we change enforcement issues or the criminal justice system—ensuring there are equitable opportunities for diversion is one vital step in us making a change.”
