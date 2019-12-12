KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City, Missouri’s City Hall was nearly standing room only for two hot button issues. The city council took up the Tenant Bill of Rights, as well as a request for a multi-million-dollar project to be funded with local and state tax incentives.
KCTV5’s Kelli Taylor has been digging into “Project Decoy” and she said many people are against the high request for incentives.
It is a big chunk of change. Waddell & Reed asked the council for $44 million in local incentives to go along with a $62 million state incentive package for a total of $106 million in incentives to relocate their headquarters to KC.
Right now, the company is based at 63rd and Lamar in Overland Park, Kansas, but they’re planning a move to 14th and Baltimore in Kansas City, Missouri.
To make that happen, they asked the city for those incentives. It would be made possible locally from a combination of property taxes, sales tax exemptions, and redirecting earnings taxes.
On Thursday, the council voted to amend the ordinance to re-elect a reduction in the abatement by half in the last five years from 75% to 37.5%.
The company must now also allow public parking at their new facility outside of business hours.
Kansas City Public Schools rely on money from property taxes and would have lost out on $15 million in future funds if the council had not acted.
Shannon Jaax, Director of Planning and Real Estate for KCPS, said the school district would use those funds to: “Open additional pre-K classrooms, expand our Early College Academy program, provide additional counselors and support for our students that are experiencing trauma… So, those things are really necessary to serve our students.”
In a statement, Waddell & Reed said: “We remain excited about the possibility of bringing our workforce of approximately 1,000 employees to a distinctive new building inside an enhanced enterprise zone in downtown Kansas City.”
The council is expected to discuss the ordinance again next week.
