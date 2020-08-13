KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The pandemic is forcing Kansas City to cut its budget, a move that affects city workers and you.
The city is trying to make up for $50 million in lost revenue because of COVID-19.
Hotel and motel tax revenue is down drastically, as well as sales tax revenue. Officials also expect a decrease in earnings tax revenue.
So, the finance department recommended midyear changes to the budget.
There were three big things discussed Thursday in an effort to close the gap:
- A hiring freeze on all positions paid more than $15 an hour.
- Cutting all departments with the exception of aviation and water by 4.5%.
- A one-week furlough of all city employees.
The furloughs did not pass but, after much debate, the other two did.
“The more you delay, the deeper the cuts are going to be,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas.
“We can pass this and say, ‘We have to make hard decisions,’ and say, ‘We have to cut stuff,’ or we can do line items and really understand what to cut. Because it doesn’t make sense,” said Councilman Brandon Ellington.
“Unless we to spend up our entire reserve, we have to make some cuts now. Are there smarter, long-term cuts we can make?” Councilwoman Katheryn Shields said.
City officials said the steps taken today are getting them closer to closing the $50 million gap. Anything they don’t make up for will come out of the city’s rainy day fund.
The City Council voted to send the furloughs back to committee for discussion. The committee will be looking at more equitable ways to implement furloughs, including exempting employees who make less than $20 an hour.
