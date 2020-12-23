KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City will reduce service on six city bus routes because of COVID-19-related staffing shortages, RideKC announced Wednesday morning.
RideKC says it will roll back services for the following routes starting Jan. 4:
- 27 - 27th Street
- 28 - Blue Ridge
- 63 - 63rd Street
- 75 - 75th Street
- 229 - KCI-Boardwalk
- 238 - MeadowbrookA
RideKC's statement, in full, reads:
(Kansas City, Mo., December 22, 2020) – RideKC will temporarily roll back some RideKC transit service starting Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, due to staffing shortages among our operator workforce and increasing community spread of COVID-19. RideKC will modify six routes to reduce weekday service to operating with Saturday schedules. RideKC transit should be used for essential trips only, effective Nov. 18.
On most of these routes, additional early morning trips will be added to the Saturday schedule so that the route will begin at approximately the same time as the current weekday schedule. This will preserve access to essential jobs on these routes.
The following routes will be affected:
- 27 27th Street
- 28 Blue Ridge
- 63 63rd Street
- 75 75th Street
- 229 KCI-Boardwalk
- 238 MeadowbrookA
Customers are encouraged to sign up for RideKC Notify to receive a text, email or voice message about changes affecting specific routes. It’s easy to sign up and select notification preferences.
“RideKC has strategically rolled back service to preserve access to jobs, education and equitable access for low-income residents who need public transportation most,” said Robbie Makinen, KCATA president and CEO. “If customers must make essential trips, they can have confidence that RideKC is continuing all of the safety protocols that have been in place consistently throughout the pandemic, such as a mask requirement, rear door boarding and limiting the number of seats available.”
Essential Trips Only
Consistent with the Safer At Home orders and recommendations issued by area counties and municipalities, KCATA recommends transit riders only make essential trips, such as:
- Rides for groceries.
- Trips for physical and mental health needs such as appointments and to pick up prescriptions.
- Trips for essential jobs including hospital, medical, grocery, food service, and essential production.
RideKC COVID guidelines
See more about the current status of transit at RideKC.org/bulletins/covid
- Face masks are required for riders and bus operators.
- Fares are suspended on all bus and paratransit services other than 199 Micro Transit and 499 Micro Transit.
- Social distancing is required on buses.
- Riders should board and exit buses at the back door unless they have a disability that requires the ramp or kneeling feature, available at the front of the bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.