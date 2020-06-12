KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce said they support renaming J.C. Nichols Fountain and J.C. Nichols Parkway.
The joint statement was issued along with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City and Visit KC.
They said: “The business community is committed to making Kansas City a place of opportunity for everyone. We support the process underway to rename the fountain and parkway because we reject policies that were exclusionary, racist and wrong. We feel that our public infrastructure should reflect the values of diversity and inclusion, to which we aspire and are committed.”
KC Chamber Chair Carolyn Watley says, “At this critical moment in our history, renaming the fountain and parkway would be an important step into a better future and a concrete symbol of a Kansas City that is a welcoming community with opportunity for all. The Chamber is committed to the work of ending the systemic racism that has impacted African-Americans in Kansas City for too long. We must advance agendas that create lasting change, reflecting our desire for an equitable Kansas City where every resident can prosper.”
