A Kansas City business is working to unite people during this pandemic, teaming up with a local band and radio station to use music to promote positivity.

Music is therapeutic, and right now many people could use some peace.

So Made in KC is teaming up with local band Hembree and 90.9 the Bridge for a city-wide call for anyone with any musical talent to promote optimism, love and inclusion.

They are asking for people to record themselves performing the classic song “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing” by The New Seekers.

There are some requirements for the video, including singing in the key of D and at 134 bpm. The video can then be emailed to hello@madeinkc.co to join the compilation.

The videos are due by Monday, May 11, and Made in KC will be compiling them to create a video promoting unity and love.