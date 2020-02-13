KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The city has unveiled how it is going to use your tax dollars in the next year.
Kansas City, Missouri took in nearly $1.8 billion in revenue thanks to a boost from the city's earnings tax.
Some of the highlights for how they'll spend it include: Nearly $5 million for the mayor's zero-fare transit proposal, an additional $8 million to public works to help fund road repaving, and nearly $17 million more for the police department.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers a closer look at where that money's coming from.
We’ve been wondering for weeks how the city would budget for some of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ proposals and Vickers got some answers.
In a business session, the mayor and the city's budget office outlined ways in which they plan to reallocate money to pay for things like free buses and repaving projects.
Mayor Lucas said earlier this week he'd like to hire a pothole czar to focus on road improvements. That position is not in the budget. The mayor said the city would wait until they hired a new city manager to find funding.
“I would hope he or she would take the opportunity to say public works would take more action on road preservation,” Lucas said.
His proposal for zero-fare transportation was a $4.8 million commitment from the city that would come from a variety of places, including transportation reserves, street preservation money, and license fees from scooter licenses. It adds up to about two thirds of the projects estimated to cost $8 million.
“That's pretty fair to say we'll pay about two thirds of the cost and then you add on private sector and KCATA finding efficiencies,” Lucas said.
KCATA Director Robbie Makinen hinted that the transit authority will ask for more from the city but that he's committed to finding the funds.
“The budget process is the budget process,” Makinen said. “I'm just thrilled that this council is the kind of council that wants to make a commitment to people.”
The public will have its first chance to comment on the budget on Feb. 22.
