WALDO, MO (KCTV) -- A good time is what KC Bier CO is all about, and having fun, in a way, was what the owner thought the person who stole his van a week ago was doing.
“It’s an old van and I thought somebody might just be doing a joy ride and why would you keep an easily identifiable van and driving around for a long time? Obviously, we were wrong about that,” said Steve Holle with KC Bier CO.
Then he saw surveillance video from Jack Stack in the Freighthouse District. A man got out of the van and into a Honda Civic, to steal it. The Civic’s owner said she was visiting from Iowa Friday for a special occasion. She’d just bought the car that morning from her soon-to-be in-laws in Omaha.
KC Bier CO’s managing owner says it’s been used in two car thefts and one car break-in in the week since it was taken. That’s according to a combination of police and the victims of those crimes.
“We feel so badly that our van's being used for that purpose,” said Holle.
It’s the only van they have, so if you see the logo van, it’s not one of their staff members driving it.
He’s urging anyone who sees it to call police with the location so they can hopefully put an end to the stealing spree before it affects anyone else.
