KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two Kansas City-based employees of Lindt & Sprungli, the confectionery company which owns Russell Stover, were injured in a chairlift crash in the Swiss Alps.
According to local authorities, the incident happened Thursday shortly after 10 p.m. when the four-person chairlift fell from a height of around 10 meters.
In a statement, company officials confirmed two of the four people injured in the crashed were based out of Kansas City and that both are in medical care.
Nach dem Absturz eines Vierersessels am Fronalpstock sind zwei Personen lebensbedrohlich und zwei erheblich verletzt. Erste Erkenntnisse ergaben, dass der Sessel mit einem Windenseil eines Pistenfahrzeugs kollidiert.Mehr Infos: https://t.co/RfaCK0PwMW pic.twitter.com/iJCS08j1zK— Kantonspolizei SZ (@KapoSchwyz) February 7, 2020
“We are in close contact with the medical team and the families of our employees and wish for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with our employees and their families,” the company representatives said in a statement.
Authorities in Switzerland say they are investigating the cause of the crash.
