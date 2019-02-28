KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fans of Boulevard Brewing will soon have a new non-beer drink to enjoy this summer.
The Kansas City based brewer is introducing a new line of canned craft cocktails under the “Fling” brand, which are set to hit store shelves in early April.
And now for something completely different 👇 https://t.co/YE6LlZDLN4— Boulevard Brewing Co. (@Boulevard_Beer) February 28, 2019
Four varieties will be available at the launch, ranging in potency from the 5 percent Blood Orange Vodka Soda to the 8 percent Mai Tai.
Boulevard is partnering with local distillers for the three of the items. Weston’s 360 Vodka provides the punch for the vodka soda drink, while two KC-based distilleries – Restless Spirits Distilling Company and Mean Mule Distilling Company – bring the buzz for the Cucumber Lime Gin and Tonic and Margarita.
The company will sell the cocktails in 4-packs of 12-ounce cans and says the drinks are all-natural and gluten-free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.