OLATHE, KS (KCTV5) -- The Kansas City Automotive Museum is closing for the rest of December.
In a statement, the museum said, "After careful consideration for the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors, the Kansas City Automotive Museum has decided to temporarily close the Olathe location through the holidays."
The Underground will stay open.
The museum will re-open on Jan. 2.
