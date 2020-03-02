KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - It is unimaginable to think about the kind of pain that Vanessa Bryant has had to endure over the last several weeks. Local attorneys said the people she should’ve been able to trust the most, betrayed her.
Vanessa Bryant, who lost her husband, her daughter and several friends in that crash in Calabasas, California, posted on her Instagram account over the weekend.
The post from Kansas City based attorneys Robb and Robb reads in part, “Our client is absolutely devastated by allegations the deputies publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site.”
The Los Angeles Times reports one of the investigators on scene was showing graphic photos from the crash in a bar.
Attorney Gary Robb did not return our calls, but in the statement asked for an, “internal affairs investigation, with the harshest possible discipline for those responsible.”
“I think everybody every officer that I know would say it’s totally inappropriate to violate that trust,” former Overland Park Police Chief John Douglass said.
Douglass has more than four decades of police work behind him. The former Overland Park police chief says snapping photos at a crime scene for anything other than investigative reasons has always been forbidden.
“It was always a question of confidentiality. We are invited into people’s lives sometimes under very tragic circumstances and it’s not our story to tell,” Douglass said.
KCTV5 News checked with several departments across the metro and it’s a topic that’s taken very seriously. Many departments go as far as asking officers to leave their personal phones somewhere else when responding to a crime scene.
“On a scene you want to have the lead investigator or the photographer, he or she should be the only person that’s taking photos,” Officer John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department said.
So why would someone do such a thing? It’s tough to say, but one thing it does do is disrespect the dead and people who loved them.
The LA Times reports the deputies in question were told to delete the photos from the phones and were not disciplined. An investigation is underway right now, one we’ll continue to follow.
