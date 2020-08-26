KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The ATF and Kansas City police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who is responsible for setting a church fire Tuesday night.
The ATF and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the man responsible for setting fire to the Beyond Thee Four Walls Outreach Ministry Church located at 5910 E US 40 Highway, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Officials said the fire was set at approximately 3 a.m. and did significant damage to the church.
The suspect appears to have long dreadlocks.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, ATF’s Kansas City Field Division at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or text ATFKC to 63975. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
