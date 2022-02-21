KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Several Kansas City leaders on Monday morning announced a major proposal that would include modern sustainable transportation, including electric buses, stretching across the state line.
The Bi-State Sustainable Reinvestment Corridor would use federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to establish a stretch going from Independence, through Kansas City, MO, and into Kansas City, KS.
U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver's (D-Missouri) office described the proposal as "a comprehensive plan to create greater opportunity throughout the region with strategic investments in sustainability, mobility and economic development."
The proposal was put forward by Cleaver, Jackson County Executive Frank White, Independence Mayor Eileen Weir, KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner and Kansas City Area Transportation Authority Robbie Makinen.
The group said their plan is part of a vision for a zero-emission, zero-fare future that would heavily utilize green infrastructure not just along the corridor, but in the entire region. Examples would include electric bus lines from Independence to Legends in KCK, chargers along the route for electric vehicles and other modern, sustainable transportation.
The first round of funding from the federal infrastructure law includes $46 million for Missouri and $17.4 million for Kansas, with the breakdown as follows:
Missouri:
Total: $9 billion+
$6.5 billion - highway repairs
$866 million - clean drinking water
$674 million - public transportation
$484 million - bridges
$246 million - airports
$100 million - high speed internet
$99 million - electric vehicles charging network
$21 million - wildfires
$19 million - cyberattacks
Kansas:
Total: $3.8 billion+
$2.6 billion - highway repairs
$454 million - clean drinking water
$272 million - public transportation
$225 million - bridges
$109 million - airports
$100 million - high speed internet
$40 million - electric vehicles charging network
$25 million - wildfires
$14 million - cyberattacks
