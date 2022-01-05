KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Chief medical officers from hospitals around the Kansas City metro and outside of it held a joint news conference Wednesday morning about the rising number of COVID hospitalizations, as the highly-transmissible Omicron variant continues to spread.
Hospital officials said even though Omicron has so far been less mild than previous forms of COVID-19, the huge number of infections has placed a growing burden on hospitals, and put care of all patients in jeopardy. That's due to not just an influx of patients, but a staff shortage, since hospital staffers are also getting sick from coronavirus.
Around 600 workers at the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS, are out sick, as the hospital is treating over 120 COVID patients. Of those patients, 90 are active infections, with 84 of those active infection patient unvaccinated. Nineteen patients are in the ICU, with 12 on the ventilator. All of KU Hospital's patients on the ventilator are unvaccinated, said Chief Medical Officer Steve Stites.
Those numbers have been climbing rapidly in the past week. Doctors are urging those who have held out to this point to get vaccinated, and get a booster shot when able.
"This is a critical time. We are at a critical juncture," Stites said during the news conference.
"You want to keep schools open? How are you going to do that if everybody's sick?" a frustrated Stites said Tuesday morning during the KU Hospital daily coronavirus briefing. "If all your staff are off, all your kids are sick, how are you going to do that? Keep businesses open? If we don't take the rules of infection control seriously, this curve will bend us. It's already bending your hospitals right now."
The other hospitals also shared their COVID numbers, which included sick kids, high mortality rates and a large, growing number of COVID patients who are unvaccinated:
University of Kansas Health System:
- 90 active COVID patients (up from 80 yesterday)
- 84 of those are unvaccinated
- 19 patients in the ICU
- 12 of those on the ventilator
Children's Mercy Hospital:
- 30 kids hospitalized with COVID (up from 15 a week ago)
- 10 in ICU
- 327 staff out
- Chief medical officer: "Kids are definitely sick."
HCA Midwest local hospitals:
- 250 patients hospitalized with COVID
- Over 80 percent of those are unvaccinated
- 42 COVID patients in the ICU
- 21 on ventilator
- ERs are over 100 percent capacity
- COVID mortality rate at the hospital around 11-12 percent
Olathe Health:
- 48 COVID patients
- 10 in ICU
- 4 on ventilator
- 2 percent of the hospital's workforce is out sick
University Health (formerly Truman Medical Center):
- 98 COVID patients
- ^^45 percent higher than previous high
- 82 percent unvaccinated
- 20 in ICU
- 9 on ventilator
Kansas City VA Hospital:
- 431 COVID outpatient cases
- 19 active COVID patients (only 1 vaccinated)
- 3 in ICU (none vaccinated)
- Over 100 employees out
Stormont Vail Hospital (Topeka):
- 50 active COVID patients
- 19 in ICU
- Total of 321 deaths in pandemic
- Over 90 staffers out sick
