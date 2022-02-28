KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Gasoline prices in the Kansas City area have risen 34 cents in the past week, according to rolling numbers compiled by Gas Buddy.
A gallon of gas in the metro averages $3.45, 34 cents higher than a week ago and nearly 40 cents higher than last month.
While local costs remain less expensive than most of the country---The national average is $3.59---the Kansas City area has seen a one-week rise over four times bigger than the national increase of 7.5 cents per gallon.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world's second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy. "In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we're also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It's simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon."
Gas Buddy compiles data from 150,000 gas stations across the country, and is updated 288 times a day, the company says.
