KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Kansas City area hospitals are seeing more COVID-19 patients than they have at any other time in the pandemic.
Local hospitals regularly report numbers that end up compiled into a COVID dashboard database by Mid-America Regional Council. Those numbers paint a picture of Kansas City metro that is seeing an all time high in both COVID hospitalizations and cases, but steady death numbers.
Metro hospitals are reporting an average of 211 new hospitalizations a day. The previous high was 189 daily new hospitalizations on Dec. 12, 2020.
There are 64 ICU beds currently open in the metro, with COVID patients taking up more than 200 beds each day last week. The worst day for ICU bed availability was Sept. 10, 2021, when just 37 ICU beds were available in the area.
Daily new cases continue to be at an all-time high. The Kansas City area is seeing an average of 2,033 new COVID cases a day, a 96 percent increase from last week. That number has been climbing since November, with the previous high at 1,220 daily new cases a year earlier, on Nov. 20, 2020.
Deaths remain steady. Daily new deaths for the metro have teetered between 3 and 6 a day since October. The area's high on daily deaths was Dec. 4, 2020, when 32 COVID deaths reported on a single day rose the daily average new deaths count to 18.
The University of Kansas Health System on Monday morning reported 119 active COVID patients, their highest number of COVID patients since they had 115 in December of 2020. The hospital has 43 patients in recovery, 18 in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator, doctors said during the hospital's daily morning briefing on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.